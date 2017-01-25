How to Make a Pixelated Super Mario Bros. Pie Using a Large Pastry Cutter

Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome demonstrates how to make a deliciously pixelated Super Mario Bros. themed pie using a large pastry cutter, math, and artistic finesse in her latest tutorial video.
by Justin Page at on
