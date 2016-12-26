Laughing Squid

Give Back Box Lets People Ship Donations to Goodwill For Free With Their Online Shopping Boxes

Give Back Box is a charity that helps people donate clothes and other household items to Goodwill for free using their online shopping boxes. The service encourages people to help others and also reduces the waste from the boxes themselves. They have partnered with Amazon and other online retailers to encourage even more online shoppers to donate items.

To donate, shoppers fill their box with items to be donated and then visit Givebackbox.org to print a prepaid shipping label. They can also arrange for a pickup.

