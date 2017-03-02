Game Boy Heat Change Mug With a Screen That ‘Turns On’ When You Add a Hot Beverage

FireBox is featuring an officially licensed Game Boy Heat Change Mug with a screen that “turns on” and reveals the classic Super Mario Land title screen whenever you add a hot beverage.

Take a long, fulfilling sip and remember the good times – just you and the Game Boy, wiling away the hours at the back of the classroom/in the car/on the sofa. Deliberating over which starter Pokémon to choose, trying to control your rage during another futile game of Tetris or relentlessly saving Princess Peach in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Pour in your preferred hot beverage and the two gameboy screens (on each side of the mug) “light up”. One features the familiar Start menu, whilst the other depicts a classic Mario moment, mere seconds before Daisy turns into a jumping spider. Mamma Mia.