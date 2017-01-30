Laughing Squid

Five-Year-Old Demonstrates Simple Shoe Tying Technique That Simplifies Process for Small Hands

Five-year-old Colton Lillard demonstrates a simple shoe-tying technique that simplifies the process for small hands. The young boy says he learned the trick from his friend River.

via Scary Mommy, Good Housekeeping, Neatorama

