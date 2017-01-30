Five-Year-Old Demonstrates Simple Shoe Tying Technique That Simplifies Process for Small Hands

Five-year-old Colton Lillard demonstrates a simple shoe-tying technique that simplifies the process for small hands. The young boy says he learned the trick from his friend River.
by Glen Tickle at on
via Scary Mommy, Good Housekeeping, Neatorama
