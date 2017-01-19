Five Teens Embrace Their Dangerous Superhero Destiny in the First Official ‘Power Rangers’ Trailer

Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for Power Rangers, an upcoming superhero film directed by Dean Israelite based on the franchise of the same name. Their exciting new trailer, which features Bryan Cranston as Zordon, follows five teens who discover and embrace their dangerous destiny as they fight to keep the world safe from evil villains. the Power Rangers film is set to battle its way into theaters on March 24th, 2017.

POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove — and the world — is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.