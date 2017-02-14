Laughing Squid

Developers Pitch Celebrity Advisers Potential New Apps in the Apple Music Series Planet of the Apps

In the upcoming Apple Music series Planet of the Apps, developers will pitch potential new apps to a panel of celebrity advisers to try to earn featured placements in the iTunes app store and investments from venture capitalists. The panel features Jessica Alba, will.i.am, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Gwyneth Paltrow, and when one of the panelists partners with a developer they work together to bring the app to investors.

Planet of the Apps celebrates the world of apps and the talented people who create them. Hosted by Zane Lowe and featuring advisers Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gary Vaynerchuk and will.i.am, the series highlights developers who have the vision to shape the future, solve real problems, and inspire change within our daily lives.

