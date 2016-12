On a magical episode of the AWE me series Super-Fan Builds, creative director Fon Davis and his talented team at Fonco built the ultimate Dungeons & Dragons gaming table that was fit for a dungeon master. The handcrafted wooden table featured a built-in 50″ screen for easily displaying maps, a DM station and five adventurer stations fully loaded with tablets and felt for rolling dice on, laser cut D&D logos all around the table, and much more.

