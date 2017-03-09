Computer Show Returns to Test the New HP PageWide Printer Against a 1980s Dot Matrix

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The brilliant Computer Show by Adam Lisagor and his company Sandwich Video returns to test the new HP PageWide high-speed printer against a dot matrix printer from the 1980s in a head-to-head showdown. The series premiered in 2015 and features modern tech innovators being interviewed by hosts from 1983.

On today’s Computer Show, we learn all about the business printer of the future – the HP PageWide high-speed printer.

Did you know HP was around in 1983? They came on Computer Show to show us something called a “printer”.https://t.co/RQUIvubr3H

— Adam Lisagor (@adamlisagor) February 1, 2017