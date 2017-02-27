In celebration of The Oscars last night, a group of celebrities read mean tweets about themselves on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Oscars are a celebration of the movies and those who lift others up, but we must also not forget those who push those same people down. They are internet trolls who keep celebrities grounded day after day, night after night. We acknowledge them with this special #Oscars Edition of #MeanTweets featuring Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Whoopi Goldberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Casey Affleck, Emma Stone, Miles Teller, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Bridges & Robert De Niro.