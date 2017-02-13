Laughing Squid

Celebrities Pair Up to Sing in New Carpool Karaoke Series Inspired by the Late Late Show Segment

Celebrities pair up to sing in the car in the new Apple Music series Carpool Karaoke inspired by the Late Late Show segment made popular by host James Corden and his impressive list of past musical guests.

The trailer for the series features Corden singing with Will Smith as well as the pairings of Billy Eichner with Metallica and John Cena with Shaquille O’Neal.

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the new CARPOOL KARAOKE series features 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don’t expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over.

