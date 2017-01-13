Antiheroes, Artist Adds Everyday Objects to Vintage Photos to Create Funny and Strange Portraits

Antiheroes is an Instagram project, created by artist Susana Blasco, where she adds everyday objects to vintage photos to create humorous and strange portraits. Prints of Susana’s photo creations are available to purchase from her Etsy shop.
by Justin Page
via vintage everyday, Design You Trust
