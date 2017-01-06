Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An RC Car Drives 100mph Through Flames, Flour, and Into a Head-On Collision in Slow Motion

by at on

The Slow Mo GuysGavin Free and Dan Gruchy drove a high-powered remote-control car at 100mph through flames, flour, and into a head-on collision. Gruchy also manages an impressive jump over the speeding car.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.