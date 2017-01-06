An RC Car Drives 100mph Through Flames, Flour, and Into a Head-On Collision in Slow Motion

The Slow Mo Guys, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy drove a high-powered remote-control car at 100mph through flames, flour, and into a head-on collision. Gruchy also manages an impressive jump over the speeding car.
by Glen Tickle
