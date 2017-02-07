Laughing Squid

An Arduino Powered Machine That Quickly Sorts M&Ms and Skittles by Color

19-year-old Willem Pennings built an Arduino-powered machine that quickly sorts M&Ms and Skittles by color using a color sensor, stepper motor, and 3D-printed parts to direct the flow of candy into six bowls.

A sorting machine that is able to sort candy by colour has been on my to-do list for multiple years. I finally managed to complete it after working on it for several months in my free time. It uses an Arduino controller, stepper motors, an RGB colour sensor and 3D-printed parts to sort several types of candy by their respective colours.

