Amazon Digital Day, A One-Day Event With Sales on Apps, Games, and Media for Mobile Devices

Amazon Digital Day

December 30, 2016 is Amazon Digital Day, a one-day event with sales on apps, games, and media for mobile devices. The event is similar to the company’s Prime Day event, but specifically for digital content. Customers can rent movies for $0.99, claim discounted apps, and even get free in-app purchases for certain games.

