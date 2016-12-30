December 30, 2016 is Amazon Digital Day, a one-day event with sales on apps, games, and media for mobile devices. The event is similar to the company’s Prime Day event, but specifically for digital content. Customers can rent movies for $0.99, claim discounted apps, and even get free in-app purchases for certain games.

Amazon Digital Day is on 12/30! Don’t miss savings of up to 50% off apps, games, movies & more. #digitalday https://t.co/pbbXzSvULh pic.twitter.com/DTIYrkK6Zc — Amazon (@amazon) December 27, 2016