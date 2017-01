In the preview clip for episode two the BBC series Spy in the Wild, narrated by David Tennant, a very clever and wild orangutan proudly saw away at a couple of tree limbs and seems to know what she is doing. Later, she notice a robotic spy orangutan also sawing a tree branch and then begins getting a bit more competitive with her work. At the end, the smart female orangutan decides that it’s time for a well-earned nap.