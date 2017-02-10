A Short Documentary Shines a Spotlight on the High Art of Clowning

An episode of the American Theatre Wing documentary series Working in the Theatre shines a spotlight on the high art of clowning. The video features interviews with modern clowns who discuss their work, their influences, and the history of their art form.

An ancient form of theatrics rooted in physical comedy, clowning transcends language and cultural barriers by finding the absurd in the everyday. Follow clowns Brent McBeth, Joel Jeske and David Shiner through routines. Look inside Slava Polunin’s famed Snowshow and his Academy of Fools.

via Vimeo Staff Picks