Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Short Documentary Shines a Spotlight on the High Art of Clowning

by at on

An episode of the American Theatre Wing documentary series Working in the Theatre shines a spotlight on the high art of clowning. The video features interviews with modern clowns who discuss their work, their influences, and the history of their art form.

An ancient form of theatrics rooted in physical comedy, clowning transcends language and cultural barriers by finding the absurd in the everyday. Follow clowns Brent McBeth, Joel Jeske and David Shiner through routines. Look inside Slava Polunin’s famed Snowshow and his Academy of Fools.

via Vimeo Staff Picks

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.