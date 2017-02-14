Laughing Squid

A Low-Budget Shot-for-Shot Remake of Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Trailer

Dumb Drum has created a wonderful low-budget shot-for-shot remake of Marvel‘s sneak peek trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. They also released a side-by-side comparison with the original trailer.

