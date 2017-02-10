Laughing Squid

A 1941 Film Reel Demonstrates How to Properly Make Tea

A 1941 film reel produced by the Empire Tea Bureau demonstrates how to properly make tea. While covering different methods of preparation and tea service the video lays out the “Six Golden Rules” of tea making.

1. Always use a good quality tea.
2. Always use freshly drawn water.
3. Remember to warm the teapot or urn. (Everyone knows that one.)
4. Measure the right quantity of tea for the amount of water in the pot.
5. The water must reach boiling point. Pot to the kettle, not kettle to the pot.
6. Let the tea brew for five to ten minutes before serving.

via Boing Boing

