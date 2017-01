Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Producer Felipe Haurelhuk and editor Wesley Martins teamed up with Darth Blender to create “2017 Countdown,” a celebratory movie mashup made to bring in the new year. They feature scenes from Deadpool, Back To The Future, Guardians Of The Galaxy, and more.

Another year is downing! Join some of your favorite stars on these special countdown of joy, happiness and, of course, Blenders. Happy New Year!