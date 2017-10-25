Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The World’s Fastest Talker Uses Varying Speeds to Explain About His Long Career in Show Business

by at on

Great Big Story visited with John Moschitta Jr, actor and former Guinness World Record holder for World’s Fastest Talker, who shared with them how he learned to talk with such speed, how he got discovered, his breakout role and his long career in show business, all at varying speeds of speech.

John Moschitta Jr.’s motormouth dominated the airwaves with stints as the fast-talking FedEx guy, Mr. Testaverde on “Saved by the Bell” and the infamous Micro Machines Man. With the ability to say up to 11 words per second, Moschitta broke the world record and made a career out of his dizzying cadence.

The 1981 Federal Express commercial that gave Moschitta his big break.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy