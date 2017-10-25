The World’s Fastest Talker Uses Varying Speeds to Explain About His Long Career in Show Business

Great Big Story visited with John Moschitta Jr, actor and former Guinness World Record holder for World’s Fastest Talker, who shared with them how he learned to talk with such speed, how he got discovered, his breakout role and his long career in show business, all at varying speeds of speech.

John Moschitta Jr.’s motormouth dominated the airwaves with stints as the fast-talking FedEx guy, Mr. Testaverde on “Saved by the Bell” and the infamous Micro Machines Man. With the ability to say up to 11 words per second, Moschitta broke the world record and made a career out of his dizzying cadence.

The 1981 Federal Express commercial that gave Moschitta his big break.