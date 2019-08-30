A Beautiful Wooden Hurdy Gurdy DIY Mechanical Kit

Puralty has released a really beautiful DIY functioning hurdy gurdy mechanical kit that neither requires external tools nor musical talent to build. The kit includes pop out wooden pieces that seamlessly fit together to build this amazing instrument and strings to it play. It also includes sheet music for various skill levels.

Build your own Hurdy Gurdy and strum up impressive harmonious melodies. Go from playing an instrument to building one. This Hurdy Gurdy mechanical model is an acoustic string instrument that you can create music on. The model kit comes with everything you need to build a Hurdy Gurdy.