The Wonderful Process of Sounding the Renovated Sumburgh Head Foghorn on Shetland Island

by at on

Foghorn

In May 2017, technician Brian Johnson sounded the beautifully renovated foghorn at the Sumburgh Head Lighthouse on Shetland Island, Scotland for the first time since 1987. Filmmaker JJ Jamieson documented the wonderful mechanical process that engages the gears to sound the horn.

The Sumburgh Head Foghorn is a striking landmark. Recently restored and re-painted, the bright red trumpet points out to sea as it has since it was built in 1905 and put into operation in 1906. …the Foghorn was last sounded in 1987, but will now sound again on special occasions.

redditor fernbritton shared a video of what the the horn sounds like up close.

via reddit

