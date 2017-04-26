Laughing Squid

WonderCon 2017 Cosplay Music Video by Sneaky Zebra and Game Box Monthly

Sneaky Zebra teamed up with Game Box Monthly to create a new music video featuring a number of the amazing cosplays at WonderCon 2017 in Anaheim, California. Fans of a Sneaky Zebra can help support their future work on Patreon.

