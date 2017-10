Patty Jenkin’s box office crushing Wonder Woman has cemented the chances of more female-led super hero movies. The fight scenes deliver a style of choreography only woman can elegantly pull off. Ignoring all the perfectly decent male actors in the movie I made a remix using the fight sounds and dialogue of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) with just a touch of Ewen Bremner’s piano house.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!