Wirecutter’s Best Cyber Monday Deals 2017

Parrot Swing Drone

Street Price: $80; Deal Price: $60

Our best cheap drone for beginners gets its first notable drop.

This is the top pick in our drones under $100 guide. We wrote, “It’ll take you less than a minute to unbox the Parrot Swing and start flying. And if you’re worried about crashes, the Swing proved sturdy in our tests, surviving a 20-foot drop onto concrete. The Swing’s ability to hover in place gives you the freedom to focus on flying instead of learning the basics of manually piloting a drone.”

Echo Dot

Street Price: $50; Deal Price: $30

Best price we’ve seen on the Echo Dot, $5 below previous sales.

The Echo Dot is the also great pick in our Alexa guide. We wrote, “For a lot less than the full-size Echo, and with the ability to connect wirelessly to your choice of speaker or sound system, the Echo Dot is a smart option. In this smaller package, the Dot gives you all the Alexa control and search features, and it includes a speaker that’s good for hearing the Dot’s voice and alarms or listening to talk radio.”

Blue Blackout Yeti + Assassin’s Creed Origins Streamer Bundle

Street Price: $150; Deal Price: $92

At $92, this bundle is the best value we’ve seen on this mic in years.

This is the top pick in our USB microphone guide. We wrote, “If you want to plug a microphone into your computer or iPad and quickly sound clear and engaging whether recorded or live, we recommend the Yeti by Blue. It provided the most reliably well-rounded, natural sound out of all the mics we tested?whether on Windows or Mac, or whether recording happened in professional studios or in a small square office.”

ChargeTech Portable Power Outlet

Street Price: $260; Deal Price: $209

Our runner-up portable AC power supply, use code PPOBF for discount and shipping is free.

This is the runner-up in our portable AC power supply guide. We wrote, “For anyone looking for a portable power source to charge a laptop or other small electronics that get power from a standard AC outlet, the ChargeTech Portable Power Outlet offers the best combination of size and capacity, and is useful enough to justify its price.”

Sennheiser OCX 686 Wired Workout Headphones

Street Price: $75; Deal Price: $35

A price that matches the low on these workout earbuds, usually around $60.

These are the top pick in our wired workout headphone guide. We wrote, “Available in either Android or Apple three-button remote/mic configurations, this Sennheiser model is designed to be sweat-proof, and like many workout headphones we looked at, also features “antimicrobial” ear tips, so even if your workout gets nasty, your headphones shouldn’t. The OCX 686G Sports survived all the tests to which we subjected our original pick and fared just as well.”

Belkin Wemo Mini Smart Switch

Street Price: $35; Deal Price: $25

A few dollars above the Black Friday sale, it’s still worthwhile at $25.

This is the top pick in our plug-in smart outlet guide. We wrote, “The WeMo Mini is compact, delivering smart features to one socket in a duplex outlet without blocking the second one, and its shape allows you to place it in the top or bottom socket of an outlet, which can be a problem with larger competitors. The switch easily connects to your Wi-Fi without needing a hub.”

Logitech HD Webcam C615

Street Price: $40; Deal Price: $31

Our budget webcam, down to the best price we’ve seen this year.

This is the budget pick in our webcam guide. We wrote, “ “If you don’t want to spend more than $40 on a webcam, we recommend the Logitech HD Webcam C615. The C615 is just as easy to set up as the C920 and has the best video quality of any webcam we tested under $50.”

Samsung UBD-M8500 4K Blu-ray Player

Street Price: $210; Deal Price: $139

A new low on our top 4K Blu-ray player. Add it to cart to see the price.

The Samsung UBD-M8500 is the runner-up pick in our 4k Blu-ray player guide. We wrote, “It offers the same quality playback [as our top pick] for 4K Blu-ray discs, a good section of streaming content, and an improved user interface that takes full advantage of the high resolution of 4K.”

Briggs & Riley’s Baseline International Wide-Body Upright Carry-On

Street Price: $500; Deal Price: $450

A great deal and rare sale on our upgrade carry-on luggage.

This is an upgrade pick in our carry-on luggage guide. We wrote, “The Briggs & Riley garment folder is among the roomiest we’ve tested, the compression system is superior to anything else we’ve seen, and the bag has a huge amount of interior space—more than all the others in this guide. That’s why we’ve been recommending it since we first covered this topic two years ago.”

Ancestry

Street Price: ~$90; Deal Price: $59

At $59, this marks the best price we’ve seen on our DNA testing kit by $20.

Ancestry is the top pick in our DNA testing kit guide. We wrote, “It’s one of the most affordable services we evaluated and our testers ranked it among the top in offering useful information in an easy-to-understand presentation. The company also has the largest reported database of DNA customers we’ve seen, providing significantly higher odds of a successful search for contemporary relatives than its competitors.”

TP-Link RE450 Wi-Fi Range Extender

Street Price: $90; Deal Price: $60

A big $30 drop and the best price we’ve seen all year.

This is the top pick in our Wi-Fi range extender guide. We wrote, “The TP-Link AC1750 RE450 offers incredible performance at long range and supports the fastest wireless speeds of most devices you’re likely to own, even if you have a MacBook Pro. It was the only extender that hit triple-digit speeds on our easier long-range 5GHz test, and its long-range 2.4GHz performance was better than that of everything else we tested.”

Moto G5 Plus 64gig Phone

Street Price: $300; Deal Price: $225

Our pick for best affordable Android phone, the Moto G5 Plus 64gig.

The Moto G5 Plus is the top pick in our budget android phone guide. We wrote, “The Motorola Moto G5 Plus has better performance, cleaner software, and better build quality than other budget phones. Unlike most cheap unlocked phones, it works on all major US carriers, including CDMA-based Sprint and Verizon.”

GE 7.5 ft. Just Cut Ez Light Frasier Fir Dual Color Led

Street Price: $280; Deal Price: $223

The GE Just Cut Ez Light Frasier tree is an also great pick in our artificial Christmas tree guide. We wrote, “GE lets you switch between white and multicolor lighting modes, and the lights connect directly as you assemble the three sections of the tree. But we especially love the way GE’s LED Christmas lights look—in our test of Christmas lights, we found GE’s tones closest to the familiar warm glow of incandescent bulbs.”

BT2200 Volume Limited Kids’ Bluetooth Headphones

Street Price: $100; Deal Price: $80

80 (20% off) with code Puro20.

These are the top pick in our kids headphones guide. We wrote, “Of the 30 headphones we tested, the Puro BT2200 was the only model that all of our kid testers, little and big, agreed on. A model’s ability to fit and appeal to a wide variety of ages and head sizes is key if you want headphones that will grow with your child over a few years or if one pair is to be shared among siblings.”

