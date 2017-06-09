Laughing Squid

A Wayward Black Bear Inadvertently Plays the Piano After Breaking Into a Vail, Colorado Home

When Vail, Colorado resident Katie Hawley returned from a day out, she found her house in severe disarray. Thinking it was her house was robbed, she reviewed her home surveillance video for evidence. Hawley didn’t view any robbers invading her house, but she did see a wayward bear leaning upon the keys of her piano before taking off with some ill-gotten goods from the fridge. The ursine suspect is still at large. Hawley told the Washington Post that she was glad she wasn’t home.

I think the bear is very cute. But it just scares me he was in the house.

via The Washington Post

