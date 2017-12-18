Waves From a Siberian Freshwater Lake Instantly Freeze Into Shards of Ice While Reaching the Shore

Ice wave on Lake Baikal – Lake Baikal in Siberia is the oldest and deepest freshwater lake in the world. It is frozen for up to five months a year and its ice is so thick cars often drive across it. The cold temperatures mean “ice waves” form on the shoreline.

In 2016, a photographer in Siberia, Russia captured the wonderfully astonishing sight of freshwater waves coming in from Lake Baikal , freezing in the extreme chill and instantly turning into ice shards as they pushed their way to the ever-increasing shoreline.

