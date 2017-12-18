Waves From a Siberian Freshwater Lake Instantly Freeze Into Shards of Ice While Reaching the Shore

In 2016, a photographer in Siberia, Russia captured the wonderfully astonishing sight of freshwater waves coming in from Lake Baikal, freezing in the extreme chill and instantly turning into ice shards as they pushed their way to the ever-increasing shoreline.
Ice wave on Lake Baikal – Lake Baikal in Siberia is the oldest and deepest freshwater lake in the world. It is frozen for up to five months a year and its ice is so thick cars often drive across it. The cold temperatures mean “ice waves” form on the shoreline.