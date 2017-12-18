Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Waves From a Siberian Freshwater Lake Instantly Freeze Into Shards of Ice While Reaching the Shore

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Waves Freezing

In 2016, a photographer in Siberia, Russia captured the wonderfully astonishing sight of freshwater waves coming in from Lake Baikal, freezing in the extreme chill and instantly turning into ice shards as they pushed their way to the ever-increasing shoreline.

Ice wave on Lake Baikal – Lake Baikal in Siberia is the oldest and deepest freshwater lake in the world. It is frozen for up to five months a year and its ice is so thick cars often drive across it. The cold temperatures mean “ice waves” form on the shoreline.

Waves Freezing on Shore

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy