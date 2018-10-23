Laughing Squid

A Beautiful Waterfall Flows Upwards in Reverse Due to High Winds in the Amboli Valley of Maharashtra, India

Waterfall Flows Upward

Photographer and waterfall enthusiast Abhinandan Kavale captured intense footage of a gorgeous cascade at the geothermal Kavalshet Point in Amboli, Maharashtra. The fall was wasn’t falling as much as it was blowing upwards due to the intense winds that often blow through the valley. Just as a waterfalls can fail to fall during high winds, they can also flow in reverse when the timing is right.

Heard about the water flowing reverse? Here it is where water falls flows in reverse it’s just due to the wind.

