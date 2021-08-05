Extremely Sour Warheads Candy Hard Seltzers

Novelty candy maker Warheads has partnered with Artisinal Brew Works in Saratoga Springs, New York, to create a line of Warheads Extreme Sour Hard Seltzers. The initial introduction will be the Cherry-Lime flavor. Black Cherry, Watermelon, and Blue Raspberry will arrive a bit later in the season.

Distribution is currently focused on the Northeast United States, specifically New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, and will also be available in certain parts of Southern California as well.

BIG NEWS: Warheads® Extreme Sour Hard Seltzers are headed to Massachussets, Southern California, Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and down state!!! [New York]

