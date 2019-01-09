Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A House in Moscow Where Everything Is Upside Down

by at on

Upside Down House

Wildlife photographer Julia Sundukova and a couple of friends visited the Upside Down House in Moscow where everything about and within the house is indeed, upside down. Being the talented photographer that she is, Sundukova captured this tipsy-turvy adventure on high definition video during a crisp, clear, snowy night.

Moscow photographer Julia Sundukova, 32, visited the incredible upside down house in Moscow, Russia, with friends Linz .., and Lyana … Quirky footage and pictures shows them exploring the bizarre location last month

Many people have visited this uniquely positioned house through the years and captured some rather amusing photos.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP