A House in Moscow Where Everything Is Upside Down

Wildlife photographer Julia Sundukova and a couple of friends visited the Upside Down House in Moscow where everything about and within the house is indeed, upside down. Being the talented photographer that she is, Sundukova captured this tipsy-turvy adventure on high definition video during a crisp, clear, snowy night.

Moscow photographer Julia Sundukova, 32, visited the incredible upside down house in Moscow, Russia, with friends Linz .., and Lyana … Quirky footage and pictures shows them exploring the bizarre location last month

Many people have visited this uniquely positioned house through the years and captured some rather amusing photos.