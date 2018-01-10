An adorable tabby striped cat with folded ears and a big white belly sat upright on a wooden shelf staring out into the room with big unblinking eyes in a manner quite reminiscent of an focused owl perched upon a tree branch, watching the prey down below.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!