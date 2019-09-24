Two Years of Storm Chasing Captured in a Gorgeous Three and a Half Minute High-Definition Timelapse

Storm chasing filmmaker Dustin Farrell, who created in 2017 “Transient”, a stunning timelapse that compiled beautiful footage of lightning bolts shot at 1000 frames per second, has followed up with the equally gorgeous “Transient 2”. This second part captures two years of persistent storm chasing in a three and a half minute timelapse.

Here is my second rendition of storm chasing with a Phantom Flex 4K. The best shots from two years of storm chasing jammed into 3.5 minutes. Stats: 35K miles traveled, 30 terabytes of hard drive space, 300 hours editing/coloring, 3 speeding tickets