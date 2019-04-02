Tourist Flee as a Massive Glacier in Iceland Collapses

A group of tourists fled in panic as their visit to Jökulsárlón lagoon in southeastern Iceland turned very scary. The Breiðamerkurjökull glacier collapsed nearby and pieces of the glacier fell into the water, which caused massive rolling waves to head for the shore. Luckily the climbers were prepared for an event like this and no one was hurt by the collapse or the waves. Award-winning nature photographer Filip Kulisev of Amazing Planet captured this incredible moment in stunning footage.

This area is only accessible with mountain guides and everybody shown in the video had been previously instructed to immediately leave the beach if calving occurs. Due to the sheer size and proximity, it was a bit of a close call but everybody was safe and stayed dry.