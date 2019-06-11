Breathtaking Footage of the August 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Taking Place Over the Tetons and Idaho

Astronomy photographer Phil Hart captured absolutely breathtaking footage of the total solar eclipse that took place on August 21, 2017, compiled the footage and created a short film entitled “The Moon in Motion”. The film, which captures the eclipse in its entirety, used seven remote cameras and took Hart over two years to perfect.

The video features footage from 7 out of 12 cameras I had running on the day. Six were onsite at South Menan Butte, Idaho. The other two cameras were at remote locations established in the days leading up to the eclipse: Table Mountain, Wyoming looking over the Tetons and another in the foothills of the Beaverhead Mountains (south of Blue Dome) looking over the Snake River Plains of Idaho.

via Vimeo Staff Picks