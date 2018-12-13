A Stunning Timelapse Capturing the Exact Moment When Soap Bubbles Begin to Completely Freeze Over

In March 2013 and in January 2018, we wrote about Canadian photographer Don Komarechka and his incredible work capturing stunning macro photographs of individual snowflakes and of the patterns that form inside.

Komarechka, who is the author of the book Sky Crystals: Unraveling the Mysteries of Snowflakes, also created in early 2018, “Winter’s Magic”, a gorgeous video timelapse that captures the exact moment when soap bubbles freeze over. The visual is magnificent, albeit rather complicated to capture.

Freezing bubbles are a challenging subject to shoot, even more so with video. For the majority of these shots, the camera has a pre-set focus point and a razor-thin depth of field. Not only does the bubble need to be placed in exactly the right spot, but if the diameter of the bubble is too small or too large, the front will not pass through the focal plane and everything will be out of focus. ….I describe all of this to you to reveal that any perceived magic or wizardry here is just science. Beautiful physics in a controlled way can show us just how amazing simple things can be.

