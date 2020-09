Artist Shaun Mckenzie creates absolutely amazing, pencil portraits that are incredibly photorealistic and lifelike. Mckenzie demonstrated his work with a portrait of a man wearing glasses in a timelapse that showed how incredibly detailed his drawings are.

I created this colored pencil portrait drawing using Faber castell polychromos and prismacolor pencils on Stonehenge paper 250 gsm A4 paper.

Here’s another portrait drawn in real-time.