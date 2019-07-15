An Incredible Timelapse of the Lights Coming Back on After the Unexpected 2019 New York City Blackout

When the lights unexpectedly went out on the West Side of Manhattan for several hours on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surprisingly, very little chaos ensued, as people found novel ways to entertain themselves. This included photographer Joseph DiGiovanna, who’s mission is to “film and post the sunrise over NYC every day for at least 30 years”. DiGiovanna grabbed his camera and started shooting. After several hours of darkness, he captured an absolutely incredible timelapse of the lights coming back on in Times Square.
via Untapped Cities, Curbed NY