How the Three Color Rule Is Used Within Films to Focus the Audience on the Story Without Distraction

Filmmaker Sareesh Sudhakaran of the online film school Wolfcrow explains in great detail how the “three color rule” is utilized within films. It’s a simple yet incredibly powerful technique that both allows the viewers to focus on the story without distraction, while also allowing the viewers to understand the main characters of the story while disregarding background noise. Sudhakaran looks to such films as Joker, Her, Amelie, Drive, and The Fall in order to show how this three color rule is utilized.

The three color rule is pretty simple, in theory. You have three important colors in your frame, about 60% of the frame is the predominant or primary color. About 30% is a secondary color, and the last 10% is an accent color.

