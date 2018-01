impatiently I wait to refill my prescription and count the tock of the drugstore clock a prototype they say to combat my affliction extra gravity to control me but that’s my fun and I like fun…

For week three of their rebooted year long project Dial-A-Song project, the band They Might Be Giants created the song “ I Like Fun “, which has fascinating lyrics, slightly discordant melody and a wonderfully surreal animated music video.

