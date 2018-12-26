Laughing Squid

The TASER Pulse+: Smart, Connected Self-Defense

This post was sponsored by TASER Pulse+ via Syndicate Ads.

Taser Pulse+

You’re smart, fast-paced, and connected. Your self-defense should be, too.

The TASER Pulse+ brings safety in today’s connected world. From the brand trusted to keep law enforcement officers safe, the Pulse+ is packed with the same stopping power, able to immobilize a threat for 30 seconds so users can make a safe escape. The Pulse+ is also smart and connected: if the device is triggered, mobile integration with the Noonlight app will dispatch emergency services to your GPS location. No fumbling for the phone or freezing up in fear. Pull the trigger and help is on the way.

The TASER Pulse+ empowers people to approach life with conviction, offering the extra support needed to take that nighttime run or family hike in the morning.

TASER products are legal to own in 47 states. The Pulse+ retails for $449, and the limited-edition Holiday Box is $429 with the subscription to The Lightning Club training program, which includes a Pulse+, cartridges, VR training headset, and more.

Taser Noonlight App




