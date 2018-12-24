The Future of Pinball Remains Bright

This post was sponsored by PinballUSA via Syndicate Ads.

Pinball finally entered the National Toy Hall of Fame this year: The game has origins that can be traced back as far as the 18th century, yet it still captures the hearts and minds of players today.

There are two types of modern pinball players. The first player has been playing since arcades became popular in the ’80’s. The second type, though, comes from a new generation who have discovered the kinetic gameplay of modern, digital pinball machines.

The new wave of pinball popularity started in the Pacific Northwest with the emergence of “Barcades,” which allowed younger players to get their first taste of the fun of playing classics like Pac-Man during a night out. As the trend spread across the continental U.S. it led to more people looking to bring pinball into their homes this holiday season.

Go to PinballUSA.com to learn more about the resurgence of these classic machines and how you can bring the joy of pinball into your life.