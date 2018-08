A post shared by Alexander Khokhlov (@alexanderkhokhlovcom) on Jun 27, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

In the second installment of his wonderful photo portrait series entitled “The Dog Show“, photographer Alexander Khokhlov has once again captured the amazing human-like expressiveness and qualities in the faces of adorable dogs with big personalities from all over the world.

A post shared by Alexander Khokhlov (@alexanderkhokhlovcom) on Jul 18, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

A post shared by Alexander Khokhlov (@alexanderkhokhlovcom) on Jul 27, 2018 at 5:20am PDT

A post shared by Alexander Khokhlov (@alexanderkhokhlovcom) on Jun 28, 2018 at 2:39pm PDT

A post shared by Alexander Khokhlov (@alexanderkhokhlovcom) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT

A post shared by Alexander Khokhlov (@alexanderkhokhlovcom) on Jul 30, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

A post shared by Alexander Khokhlov (@alexanderkhokhlovcom) on Jul 7, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

via MyModernMet