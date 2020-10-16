The Disconcerting Beauty of Isolated Vocal Tracks From Some of the Most Famous Songs by The Beatles

Producer, musician, luthier, and composer Galeazzo Frudua of Beatles Vocal Harmony created a collection of videos featuring the isolated vocals from some of the most famous songs by The Beatles. The effect, created with the use of software, is both disconcerting and beautiful at the same time.

Thanks to a new software this video offers a never before released insight in the material by showing how the vocal arrangement was built, allowing people all over the world to have a new and different understanding of the song.

Frudua does this work as part of an educational process.

The video is in nature instructional, with the purposes of education, comparison, and criticism only. The material included is included in an effort to explain, critique, and/or comment on works on significant cultural impact.

