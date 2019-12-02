A Tesla Triangulator Remote Control Device That Turns Anything Into a Neo-Cubist Version of Itself

With the widely publicized announcement of the Tesla Cybertruck, filmmaker filmmaker Andrew McMurry of Nukazooka (previously) decided to poke gentle fun at the design with a design of his own, the Tesla Triangulator. This handy remote control device turns anything whatsoever into a “neo-cubist”, mostly bullet-proof version of itself.

Excited about the Tesla Cybertruck? Well, what if you could do MORE with your Cyber dreams. What if you could rid those nasty polygons for good and live a nice, simple life. Elon Musk can provide you a low poly ride, but we ask: Why stop there?