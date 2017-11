While visiting a restaurant in Japan, Mason Hale captured very funny footage of a waiter making it appear that a teddy bear was trying to deliver drinks to a table . Though he readied himself as best he could, the drinks proved too heavy and the ambitious teddy bear was crushed beneath the weight of the tray, screaming as he sunk lower to the ground.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!