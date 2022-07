An Aerobic Talking Heads Performance of ‘Life During Wartime’ at a 1983 Show in Los Angeles

The legendary Talking Heads performed an incredible heart-racing, aerobic version of “Life During Wartime” during a show in 1983 at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles. This footage is part of the 1984 Jonathan Demme documentary Stop Making Sense.

Extra from "Stop Making Sense" directed by Jonathan Demme (released in 1984), from concert images of the Talking Heads at the Hollywood's Theater, La, in December 1983.

Here are some other performances from the same show.

