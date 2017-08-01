Talented Henna Artist Offers Free Henna Crowns to People Who Have Lost Their Hair to Chemotherapy

Great Big Story caught up with Sarah Walters, an incredibly talented henna artist in the Seattle, Washington area who creates absolutely gorgeous henna crowns for people, specifically women who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy, free of charge. Walters was inspired to offer this service after doing a favor for her mother’s friend.

I initially began doing Henna crowns when my mom asked me to do one for her friend, who had recently lost her hair during chemotherapy, so I agreed to do it and it was a wonderful experience. From that point on, I knew that I wanted to continue to offer crowns for people. …when the crown that I do for them, gives them that boost of confidence, it’s just a really awesome feeling…

Vicki Sumner, one of Walters’ clients who has Stage IV breast cancer, really enjoys the henna crown process.

When I go in to get my Henna crown, it is like a spa-like experience. Sarah scents it with lavender and it’s calming and soothing and sometimes I nod off a little bit. It takes about an hour, hour and a half, and it’s just relaxing and you wake up and see the beautiful artwork that she’s come up with when you’re finished.

