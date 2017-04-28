Talented Guitarist Musically Tells the History of Metal and All Its Sub Genres In a Single Song

In 2015, Ben Higgins, an incredibly talented guitarist for Guitar Master Class musically demonstrated the various distinctive sub-genres that exist within the world of metal within one five minute song. These include blues rock, heavy (hard) rock, heavy metal, thrash metal, death metal, black metal, groove metal, progressive and metalcore, just to name a few. Higgins also very generously included a linked tab for the song.

