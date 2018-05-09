A Stunning Photo Series of Swirling Star Trails Engulfing the Nighttime Desert Skies Over Namibia

Russian photographer and world traveler Daniel Kordan has created an absolutely gorgeous photo series that captures stunning swirling star trails of his own making that appear to engulf the nighttime desert sky over Namibia. One his favorite places to shoot was amongst the white clay desert floor of Deadvlei, where skeletons of dead camel thorn acacia trees remain implanted in the ground. From this spot, Koran was able to find the clearest of skies.
A collection of star trail images I was lucky to make in Namibia this March. Namibia nights are so peaceful and silent – I was happy to enjoy bright stars of milky way while my camera exposed thousands of photos.
