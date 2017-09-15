A Cannery That Makes the Odiferous Swedish Delicacy Surströmming (Fermented Herring)

Now Swedes have been making surströmming since long before the Middle Ages. It’s made from herring caught in the northern Baltic and it’s actually pretty simple. The fish is prepared then added to a mixture of salt and water and put in vats to ferment for eight to ten weeks.

While in the coastal Swedish town of Söråker, Great Big Story visited Oskars, a cannery that specializes in making the Swedish delicacy surströmming aka fermented herring – a dish known for being highly odiferous. In fact, the smell is so strong that the employees will often plug their noses while working their shift. The recipe is rather simple, but the aroma is rather difficult.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!